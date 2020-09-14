Abortion Beef Is Brewing And Malta’s Doctors Are Stirring The Pot
The abortion debate is alive and kicking in Malta, with a recent social media jab from doctors on one side to the other adding fuel to the fire.
It’s pretty hilarious, too.
It all started with Doctors for Life, a pro-life, anti-choice group of doctors whose raison d’être is to ensure abortion remains criminalised in Malta.
They shared an image which began the shit-stirring. A six-year-old girl donning a football kit and foot on a ball smiles at mindless Facebook scrollers. The caption read as follows:
“At six weeks, her feet are forming. At six years those feet may be kicking a ball. Let her story unfold.”
Yikes.
The idea that missing your period for a month and a half equates to a foetus already developing stompers is not only grossly incorrect and head-scratching but hilarious and very much expected from the pro-life parade.
Doctors for Choice noticed this and took their swing, photoshop skills at hand.
“At six years old she may be kicking a ball. At ten years she may need a life-saving abortion. Let her story fold – support safe, legal abortion.”
Choice 1:Life 0
Your move, anti-choicers.
