Abortion Beef Is Brewing And Malta’s Doctors Are Stirring The Pot

The abortion debate is alive and kicking in Malta, with a recent social media jab from doctors on one side to the other adding fuel to the fire.

It’s pretty hilarious, too.

It all started with Doctors for Life, a pro-life, anti-choice group of doctors whose raison d’être is to ensure abortion remains criminalised in Malta.

They shared an image which began the shit-stirring. A six-year-old girl donning a football kit and foot on a ball smiles at mindless Facebook scrollers. The caption read as follows:

“At six weeks, her feet are forming. At six years those feet may be kicking a ball. Let her story unfold.”