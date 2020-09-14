Abortion Beef Is Brewing And Malta’s Doctors Are Stirring The Pot

د . إAEDSRر . س

The abortion debate is alive and kicking in Malta, with a recent social media jab from doctors on one side to the other adding fuel to the fire.

It’s pretty hilarious, too.

It all started with Doctors for Life, a pro-life, anti-choice group of doctors whose raison d’être is to ensure abortion remains criminalised in Malta.

They shared an image which began the shit-stirring. A six-year-old girl donning a football kit and foot on a ball smiles at mindless Facebook scrollers. The caption read as follows:

“At six weeks, her feet are forming. At six years those feet may be kicking a ball. Let her story unfold.”

Posted by Doctors for Life on Friday, 11 September 2020

Yikes.

The idea that missing your period for a month and a half equates to a foetus already developing stompers is not only grossly incorrect and head-scratching but hilarious and very much expected from the pro-life parade.

Doctors for Choice noticed this and took their swing, photoshop skills at hand.

Hey Doctors for Life we fixed your Canva pic for you. ????

Posted by Doctors for Choice Malta on Saturday, 12 September 2020

“At six years old she may be kicking a ball. At ten years she may need a life-saving abortion. Let her story fold – support safe, legal abortion.”

Choice 1:Life 0

Your move, anti-choicers.

READ NEXT: WATCH: Adorable Fgura Football Kids Send Message Of Hope To Elderly Home Battling COVID-19

