Abandoned And Alone, This Nurse Spent Christmas With €15 In Her Pocket And Only Her Car To Call Home

Not everyone is lucky enough to celebrate with their families during Christmastime. Maria Johnson, a qualified nurse who has been living in Malta for the past 26 years, is one of those people. Though she may reside by the Ta’ Xbiex Marina, her abode is not that of a luxury yacht but rather the small confines of a white car that she now has to call home. While most people switch off over these past few weeks, some can’t afford to go one second without thinking about where they’re going to sleep tonight or what they’re going to eat.

Maria's car and home

Maria found herself on the streets a year and a half ago after her apartment block was sold to new owners. After trying her luck at several shelters, she had no choice but to resort to sleeping in the back seat of her car, just so that she could have a roof over her head. “I wasn’t re-housed because I didn’t come under the 1995 rent act. So they just threw me out,” she told TVM. “I’ve been told that now I am 60 years old, I can’t go into a shelter because I’m too old. I’m classed as a pensioner.” Maria struggles with her health, having had a major operation to remove a cancerous tumor from her lung and suffering from liver problems too. The cramp and cold conditions of a car are less than ideal for anyone but becomes ever so worrying for someone with a medical history. “I can’t breathe properly or anything like that. It hurts my back. I’m in pain. It’s a nightmare sleeping in the car because it’s cold. Sometimes I keep the engine running with the heater on.”

To make things worse, Maria lives of a pension of €500 a month which is barely enough to live off, let alone consider investing in renting an apartment. “I’ve got left €15/€16 and some coins. Impossible. I can’t invest. I’m lucky I’ve got a car to sleep in.” “I’ve been to the Housing. They said I’m on the list but so far, I’ve heard nothing.” Having to be conscious about every penny she spends, Maria has to resort to eating pastizzi and other cheap pastry food just to survive, something which she says isn’t doing her diabetes “any good.”

For Maria Johnson, this Christmas holiday wasn't about presents, it was about survival. Unfortunately, she's just one case of many people struggling to meet the country's increasing costs of living and, like many others, she's being left behind.

