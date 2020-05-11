‘A Perfect Gentleman’: Tributes Pour In For Former PBS Chief Anthony Tabone
Tributes have poured in for Anthony Tabone, the former chairman of the Public Broadcasting Authority, who has died at the age of 75.
“He led by example and taught us that honesty and integrity are as important as skill in all we do. Thank you, Anthony J Tabone. RIP,” journalist Caroline Muscat said today.
Tabone, or Twanny as he was known to friends, is being remembered for his values and dedication to high moral standards. He was praised by Maltese politicians, football clubs, the Institute of Maltese Journalists and people who knew him for the work he had accomplished during his lifetime.
Tabone served as a senior member on the Simons Farsons Cisk management team, and as chairman of the PBS and then chairman of the Broadcasting Authority from 2011 to 2015.
Active in religious duties in the Paola parish, he also served on the University of Malta’s council for eight years.