‘A Huge Part Of Me Has Died’: Christian Pandolfino’s Sister Give Tribute To Murdered Brother

Christian Pandolfino’s sister has posted an emotional tribute to her brother, who was murdered in his Sliema home last Tuesday.

What do i write? Words fail me, this tragedy is so senseless, cruel, inexplicable ….. Another huge part of my heart has died on Tuesday, two huge tragedies sixteen years apart, life is so harsh at times,” Daniela wrote on Facebook.

“My brother was part of me since I was born, he adored me like few brothers adored their sister. Our bond was not the normal sibling bond, it was so much more.”

“He was my best friend, my mentor, my saviour, my entertainer, my overgrown child. He made me laugh, cry, took me any my son in and made a home for us in the worst of times.”

“He also drove me crazy at times, since he was larger than life and lived only by his rules, not caring for social norms or social etiquette, wearing a ton of gold chains to go for breakfast and bermudas to a wedding.”

“His incredible brain, knowledgeable like few people were, literally a walking encyclopaedia, eloquent, his descriptive rants left everyone in awe of this amazing man. He sang his huge, generous heart out to the opera that he loved so much. And that is how he lived and ended his life, like one of the best operas ever written.”

“Rest in peace, my dear Bambi, I will miss you calling me Celine and part of me has died with you. If some sort of heaven exists, I know that you are there happy with my darling Nina who you adored so much…..”

Christian Pandolfino and his partner Ivor Maciejowski were murdered in their Sliema home last Tuesday. Police have yet to make any arrests or establish a motive.

