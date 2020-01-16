9 Months After Shocking Ħal Far Murder, Lassana Cisse’s Body Has Finally Been Released
Mourning a loved one is already an impossibly painful task, but imagine how much harder it is to have to do that with a relative who was murdered nine months ago and 5,600 kilometres away from home.
The body of Lassana Cisse Souleymane, the 42-year-old father of two who was shot while waking back home in Ħal Far last April, has finally been released. What follows in the coming weeks is the long voyage back home for Lassana to be buried in his hometown of Kuomassi, in the Ivory Coast’s south Abidjan region.
Even though the release of Lassana’s body had been granted by Court a while back, what had initially followed was a confusing time where the body was simply left in the Mortuary Room.
According to Lassana’s close friend Ousmane Dicko – who himself only found out about this latest update from the media yesterday – the body had been stuck in limbo because the police were waiting for a signature from an inspector.
“It reached a point where I couldn’t answer the phone as I didn’t know what to tell them anymore,” Dicko told the Times of Malta.
Meanwhile, the gun allegedly used in the murder will be flown to the Netherlands for further testing.
As a result of a request made in July 2019 where the prosecution requested the appointing of a ballistics expert to examine and test a gun found in the possession of one of the murder suspects, Magistrate Ian Farrugia handed down a decree yesterday morning stating that the firearm is to be flown to the Netherlands for the necessary tests.
The gun, a CZ P10 pistol, will be tested by the Netherlands Forensic Institute at the Hague, with a Maltese police officer accompanying it and handing it over to the experts.
6th April 2019 will forever go down as a shocking escalation in Malta’s already tumultous history of racism.
In what is believed to be the first racially-motivated killing in the island’s history, former AFM soldiers Franceso Fenech (21) and Lorin Scicluna (22) are suspected to have murdered Lassana in a drive-by shooting that happened at around 11pm. Two more migrants were also shot at on the night, fortunately surviving the ordeal.
Last week, Lovin Malta unveiled Lassana, a 15-minute documentary about the 42-year-old man who moved to Malta in search of a new life… and the devastating effects his murder left on his family back at home.
Already at 100,00 views, the documentary includes interviews with Lassana’s grieving relatives and friends back in the Ivory Coast, along with the two survivors who were metres away from him on that fateful April night.