9 Months After Shocking Ħal Far Murder, Lassana Cisse’s Body Has Finally Been Released

Mourning a loved one is already an impossibly painful task, but imagine how much harder it is to have to do that with a relative who was murdered nine months ago and 5,600 kilometres away from home.

The body of Lassana Cisse Souleymane, the 42-year-old father of two who was shot while waking back home in Ħal Far last April, has finally been released. What follows in the coming weeks is the long voyage back home for Lassana to be buried in his hometown of Kuomassi, in the Ivory Coast’s south Abidjan region.

Even though the release of Lassana’s body had been granted by Court a while back, what had initially followed was a confusing time where the body was simply left in the Mortuary Room.

According to Lassana’s close friend Ousmane Dicko – who himself only found out about this latest update from the media yesterday – the body had been stuck in limbo because the police were waiting for a signature from an inspector.

“It reached a point where I couldn’t answer the phone as I didn’t know what to tell them anymore,” Dicko told the Times of Malta.