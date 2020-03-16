8 Reasons Why Charmaine Gauci Is The Calming, Steadfast Figure Malta Needs In The Midst Of This Coronavirus Chaos

Daily developments to the COVID-19 coronavirus situation in Malta have been tense, fearful and anxiety-inducing for many – but one central figure in this ongoing global pandemic has become the calming face for a nation. In the midst of panicked supermarket shoppers, rent prices falling and social distancing, one professional woman has kept her calm and composure, all while delivering information in an easy and timely way – and the people of Malta have noticed.

1. Charmaine Gauci is the Superintendent of Public Health for Malta. With the literal health of Malta’s entire society in her hands, Charmaine has been keeping the nation up to date with the latest coronavirus news. 2. Her live briefings have become mass-like for tens of thousands of Maltese viewers. People tune in with barely 30-minutes notice and still hang onto her every word.

A tribute comparing her to the mother of God

3. And she keeps it cool, no matter what is going down. But no matter how tense or emotional a briefing is, Charmaine remains chill, giving the relevant information needed while taking the energy in the room down a notch with each reply. 4. People love her calm style, with praise for her composure coming in from all quarters. “A great woman and a wonderful human being. Malta is indebted for the valuable work you and all the healthcare professionals are doing. God bless you all,” said one admirer recently. 5. Oh, and her literal daily goal is to “protect, support and improve people’s health and wellbeing” according to her official biography.

Charmaine briefing the public

6. And boy does she have the expertise we need right now. Having graduated as a medical doctor in 1991, she soon began specialising in public health safety, pursuing a masters in public health and entering the European Programme in epidemiological training soon after.

Charmaine Gauci has been involved in the field of public health for decades

7. She even has a PhD in epidemiology, which she obtained in 2006. Since then, she’s become an associate professor at the University of Malta, teaching in the field of public health with a special interest in public health, epidemiology, communicable diseases, health promotion and policy development.