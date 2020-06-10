17-Year-Old Maltese Swimmer Speaks Out Against Sexual Harassment: ‘I Don’t Feel Safe Going Out’

A 17-year-old Maltese swimmer has spoken up about the harassment she has faced after she featured in a controversial video rating women from 1-10. “It seems like the more I grow up the worse it gets,” Mya Azzopardi, who is also a student, told Lovin Malta. Mya recently featured in a YouTube video, which has since been deleted, which rated Maltese girls from a scale of 1-10. Following the video, the athlete took to Instagram to express her experiences as a young woman in Malta…

The post was shared on a local media platform and Mya was subsequently bombarded with hateful comments.

She even received death threats…

“I just wanted to speak out and give my own opinion, I’m sick and tired of this happening to me and my friends,” she continued. Unfortunately for Mya, this isn’t an isolated incident. In the three months since she’s been back in Malta, the young swimmer has experienced multiple cases of sexual harassment. “The number of times I’ve been harassed… you wouldn’t believe it. One night, I was walking home and a car drove onto the pavement, forcing me to go up against the wall. Another incident happened when I was in Paceville and some guy started to touch me. I nudged him and he turned around and started punching me.” “There was also a time where a random guy started taking photos of me in a doctor’s waiting room.”

