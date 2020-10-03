166km, 45 Hours And 3 Days: Maltese Man Walked From Bedford To Brighton Pier Raising Over £5,000 For Children’s Charity

A middle-aged Maltese man did the remarkable and walked 166km, the equivalent of crossing Malta six times, in the UK to raise money for a children’s charity.

Godwin Debattista walked from his home in Bedford to Brighton Pier, trekking day and night over three days and for a total of 45 hours, in a self-imposed challenge he called “The Big Weekend” and it almost ended in disaster. On the first night, Godwin passed out due to exhaustion and received medical treatment from paramedics, who advised him to postpone his walk to a later day.

Godwin with the paramedics

“The following day I woke up to messages of love and support,” Godwin, known by his friends as Goddo, told Lovin Malta. “I simply put my walking shoes back on and completed the walk,” he said. Through blood, sweat and tears, Goddo finally made it the iconic Brighton Pier where he celebrated his grande finale with a dive into the freezing-cold English Channel.

And he raised over £5,000 for Children With Cancer UK, smashing his original goal of £2,000. “I have always had a huge passion for fundraising. Back in 2002, whilst visiting my dad in hospital in Malta, I came across a child who had cancer,” he continued. “Until then I had never associated cancer with a child, so for me, it was a watershed moment. This memory has stayed with me ever since.” Since then, the Bedford-based Maltese man has organised several charitable events but was particularly touched by the work of Children With Cancer UK.