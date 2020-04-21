WATCH: Robert Abela Praises Foreign Workers On Malta’s Frontline: ‘Without You, We’d Have Probably Lost Our Battle’

“Let me assure you that your service to our Republic will not go unrewarded.”

“The sacrifice you are making every day is veritably immeasurable. In this hour of our greatest need, you are standing four-square with us. Far away from your own country and your families, you are giving your every hour to save the lives of Maltese and Gozitans.”

“Today, on my 100th day as Prime Minister, I am thanking the thousands who are on the frontline of this battle,” Abela said, speaking in English to reach out to these people directly. “There are more than two thousand EU nationals who work in public administration, defence, education, health and social services, and nearly three thousand non-EU nationals.”

Prime Minister Robert Abela gave a special shout-out to the thousands of foreign nationals on Malta’s frontlines during the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You have earned the eternal gratitude of Maltese and Gozitan families. We will always remember how you stood beside the beds of our ailing parents, partners and children at great risk to your own health.”

“We will always treasure your service with a smile, even behind the protective equipment you have to wear during seemingly unending shifts. You could have opted to go back to stand with your country of birth.”

“If you had done that, most probably we would have lost our battle. Instead with unbelievable dedication you chose to stand with us. Because of you, our five thousand strong foreign legion, our nation will win its greatest challenge. You may have been born far from our shores, but after what you have done for us, you have proven you are an integral part of our nation.”

“Thanks for standing besides the thousands of Maltese and Gozitan front-liners. We will be forever grateful and I promise to be there for you like you have been there for us.”

In his speech, Abela urged Malta to keep heart, stating he is hopeful and optimistic that a brighter day will soon dawn, and praised everyone on the frontlines as national heroes.

“When this crisis is over, we will not forget about our heroes, Maltese, Gozitans, European Union citizens and Third Country Nationals who are risking their lives on a daily basis so that the Maltese people are looked after,” he said. “You are our heroes.”