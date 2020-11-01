WATCH: Police Surround Pietà Residence With Armed Man Inside

د . إAEDSRر . س

Police have surrounded a residence in Pietà to deescalate a situation involving a man armed with a firearm.

Details are scant at this stage but a police spokesperson confirmed with Lovin Malta that police have surrounded a residence in Triq Qrejten and are currently trying to convince an armed man inside to drop his weapon.

Police from the Rapid Intervention Unit and SIU are on site, and the spokesperson said the situation “could last for a while”.

Several residents are watching the standoff unfold and one has uploaded a video of it to social media, in which police officers can be heard urging the man to put his hands and the gun down, telling him that no one needs to get hurt.

Cover photo: Screen grab from video above 

