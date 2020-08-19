WATCH: Two Men Dead Following Shooting In Sliema Residence, Police Confirm

Two men were murdered in a shooting that took place inside a home at Locker Street, Sliema.

The two men were found on two different floors of the residence – the first and second floors – and were pronounced dead on site, the Police’s spokesperson Brandon Pisani announced in a statement to the press on the scene of the shooting just after midnight. Forensic officers are currently on site to try and obtain more information from the scene, but Pisani said it’s way too early to identify the victims or any motive in the shooting.

The shooting took place at roughly 10.30pm this evening on Locker Street in the Qui-Si-Sana area. Heavy police and RIU presence was seen along the road and blocking the road, with two ambulances quickly arriving on site.

When asked about rumours and reports of a hold-up, Pisani said the Police is currently not excluding anything, but investigations are still underway.

No one has yet been taken in police custody related to this case, and it seems like the perpetrators are still at large. The Police has therefore made an urgent appeal for anyone who might have any sort of information on the case to reach out.

This is a developing story.