د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

These Are The 19 Countries And Islands Malta Will Open Travel To As Of 1st July

Author profile image

By

1
Article Featured Image

Prime Minister Robert Abela has confirmed the list of 19 countries and islands Malta will open travel to as of 1st July.

These are Iceland, Slovakia, Cyprus, Lithuania, Israel, Latvia, Norway, Switzerland, Estonia, Denmark, Hungary, Austria, Luxembourg, Germany, Czechia, Ireland, and Finland.

Travel to and from mainland Italy will not be allowed but travel to and from Sicily and Sardinia will be permitted.

“These are the countries identified after an exercise by the Superintendent of Public Health and her team,” he said.

Abela also confirmed that people who arrive in Malta from those 19 countries won’t be swabbed on arrival and won’t be obliged to spend two weeks in quarantine.

Superintendent of Public Health Prof. Charmaine Gauci said these new protocols will only apply for people who have spent at least four weeks living in one of those 19 countries. However, she didn’t provide any details on how the authorities will enforce these rules.

READ NEXT: EXCLUSIVE: Maltese Traffic Officers Expose How High Ranking Officers Skive Work For Years To Study Law At Taxpayers’ Expense

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK