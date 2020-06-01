These Are The 19 Countries And Islands Malta Will Open Travel To As Of 1st July

Prime Minister Robert Abela has confirmed the list of 19 countries and islands Malta will open travel to as of 1st July.

These are Iceland, Slovakia, Cyprus, Lithuania, Israel, Latvia, Norway, Switzerland, Estonia, Denmark, Hungary, Austria, Luxembourg, Germany, Czechia, Ireland, and Finland.

Travel to and from mainland Italy will not be allowed but travel to and from Sicily and Sardinia will be permitted.

“These are the countries identified after an exercise by the Superintendent of Public Health and her team,” he said.

Abela also confirmed that people who arrive in Malta from those 19 countries won’t be swabbed on arrival and won’t be obliged to spend two weeks in quarantine.

Superintendent of Public Health Prof. Charmaine Gauci said these new protocols will only apply for people who have spent at least four weeks living in one of those 19 countries. However, she didn’t provide any details on how the authorities will enforce these rules.