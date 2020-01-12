Robert Abela Calls For Unity After Winning Leadership Election By A Landslide

Additional reporting by Julian Bonnici

Robert Abela has called for national unity in his first public comment since winning the Labour leadership election by a landslide.

In a brief statement, delivered side by side with his wife Lydia Abela, the incoming Prime Minister said that tonight’s result was a victory for the Labour Party. He also had words of thanks for Chris Fearne.

Abela won 57.9% of the vote tonight, while Fearne only won 42.1%.