Police Search Ongoing At Collapsed Santa Venera Home For Potential Victims

Police are searching a collapsed residence in Santa Venera, using a drone and canines, for potential victims.

A police spokesperson told the press on site that early indications show that the residence at Triq Joseph Abela Scolaro collapsed due to works at a nearby construction site. A man on site could be heard telling police that he feared his wife was stuck under the rubble, but the police could not immediately confirm whether or not a person or people had indeed been found inside.

Police have closed off nearby roads and have urged people to avoid the area.

