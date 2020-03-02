Police Confirm They’re Searching For A Woman Trapped Under Santa Venera Rubble

Police have confirmed they’re searching for a woman who is feared trapped under the rubble of her Santa Venera residence, which collapsed this afternoon.

A police spokesperson confirmed with the press that a search for the missing woman is ongoing at Triq Joseph Abela Scolaro and that the operation involves police dogs and a drone. The rubble is extensive and the search could drag out into the night.

Residents and neighbours have been evacuated and Malta Developers Association president Sandro Chetcuti has said alternative accommodation has been offered.

The police’s Victim Support Unit are on site to offer the residents assistance.

Prime Minister Robert Abela and Opposition leader Adrian Delia both visited the site to witness this tragic situation with their own eyes.