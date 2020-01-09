د . إAEDSRر . س

Oh, Not Again: Malta Struck By Yet Another Widespread Blackout

Malta was hit by yet another widespread blackout this afternoon, with several area reporting no electiricty.

Power outages have been reported all across the island, including in San Ġwann, Birżebbuga, Naxxar, Tarxien, Birkirkara, Pembroke, Gudja, St Julian’s, Mosta and St Paul’s Bay. Power started returning to localities a few minutes later.

Malta has been hit by several power cuts since the interconnector suffered damage, reportedly by a ship’s anchor. Enemalta has warned the public to expect power cuts as it attempts to manage the situation.

