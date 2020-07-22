Melvin Theuma Told Police He Hurt Himself, No Sign Of Defensive Wounds On His Body

Melvin Theuma told police he harmed himself last night and there was no sign of defensive wounds on his body, police commissioner Angelo Gafa has said.

Addressing a press conference, Gafa said all indications point towards this being an attempted suicide.

Theuma, the middleman in the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, was found with a knife in his hand and stab wounds on his neck, wrist and abdomen.

Besides the lack of defensive wounds on his body, the scene showed no indication of a struggle or a break-in, no one heard any noises indicating a struggle and all apertures were closed except for a shaft window.

Police officers were guarding his Swieqi apartment on a 24/7 basis, one by the main door of the block of apartments and one in the basement. Two officers from the Special Intervention Unit were also assigned to guard his house.

A police officer used to guard the inside of Theuma’s house but was moved out after Theuma complained that this was an invasion of his privacy. However, he would travel in a police car every time he left the house and all his movements were logged and passed on to Homicide Inspector Keith Arnaud.

Gafa said police had no indication up until last night that he had suicidal thoughts. Neither were they informed that he had received any death threats.

Theuma was operated on last night and Gafa described his current condition as stable.

He said police investigations are ongoing and that Theuma’s mobile phone, as well as that of his wife, have been taken in as evidence.