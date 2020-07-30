Man Killed In Mqabba In Late-Night Shooting Incident

A Maltese man was killed during a shooting incident late in Triq il-Konvoj ta’ Santa Marija last night.

Police have yet to issue a statement on this killing but One News and Net News have both reported that it occurred at around 11:30am and that another man involved in the incident has been hospitalised.

There was a heavy police presence on the road, which was closed off to traffic.

Cover photo: Screen grab from One News