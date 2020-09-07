Maltese Prisoner Facing Extradition To US For Sexually Assaulting Minors Found Dead In His Cell

Nazzareno Mifsud, a Maltese prisoner who was facing extradition to the US for allegedly sexually assaulting minors in the 1980s, has died.

In a statement, the prison said the man was pronounced dead in hospital after he tried to commit suicide in his cell.

“A 57-year-old Maltese prisoner who was subject to extradition to the US has died in hospital after he tried to commit suicide in his prison cell,” the statement read.

“At around 5pm, a prison official found out what happened and tried to administer first aid. The man was taken to hospital and was pronounced dead at 6pm. A magisterial inquiry has been opened.”

Informed prison sources confirmed with Lovin Malta that the prisoner was indeed Nazzareno Mifsud.

Born in Malta, Mifsud migrated to the United States when he as young and enlisted as a soldier in the US army. In 1987, he was put on trial for allegedly sexually molesting his 15-year-old foster son and his neighbour’s son, back then a 12-year-old boy.

However, he escaped the US and returned to Malta before the trial could begin and has spent the last 33 years on the run and on the US Army’s most wanted fugitive list.

Last month, Maltese police arrested him in his residence in St Paul’s Bay court, initiating his potential extradition process to the United States.