Maltese Man Given Intensive Care In Barcelona After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

Cover photo: Plaça de Catalunya (Photo: Reuters)

A 29-year-old Maltese man is receiving intensive care at a hospital in Barcelona after testing positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Foreign Affairs Minister Evarist Bartolo confirmed this to TVM, stating that the man’s condition is stable and that the Maltese authorities are monitoring the situation.

Spain has suffered one of the fastest-growing outbreaks of the coronavirus in recent weeks, with around 58,600 people getting infected and 6,800 of them dying.