Malta To Roll Out Rapid COVID-19 Testing On 28th October

Malta will roll out rapid COVID-19 tests, which can deliver results in a matter of minutes, on 28th October.

Health Minister Chris Fearne announced that the tests will initially be rolled out for incoming passengers at the airport, educational institutions, the healthcare sector and elderly care homes.

Fearne also confirmed that 75,000 vulnerable people have already received a flu shot in the first six days since the Health Ministry launched its campaign. To put it into perspective, 89,000 flu shots were administered between October 2019 and March 2020, which was considered a good year.

Once the 100,000 flu shots to vulnerable people are administered, a further batch of 150,000 shots will be administered to the general public, up from the 100,000 that was originally planned.

Fearne’s announcement comes as Malta has imposed fresh restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19, imposing an 11pm curfew on bars and restaurants and making mask wearing mandatory everywhere.