Malta Confirms 13 New COVID-19 Cases, Including Two Carers At Zammit Clapp Hospital

Malta has confirmed 13 new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus, including two carers at the Zammit Clapp Hospital for the elderly, two staff at the Gozo General Hospital and a healthcare worker at Karin Grech Hospital, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci has announced.

An 83-year-old woman who was being treated at the Gozo General Hospital and a resident of St Vincent de Paule also tested positive, as did an eight-year-old Syrian boy who lives in Malta.

900 swab tests were carried out over the past 24 hours, bringing the total up to 14,732 swabs.

Malta has confirmed a total of 350 patients so far. Two people have died and 16 have officially recovered.

Malta’s numbers have fluctuated in recent days – 38 new cases were confirmed yesterday, six the day before, and 52 the day before.

More to follow

