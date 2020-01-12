‘Continuity’: Keith Schembri Associate Hints At Robert Abela Victory With Excitement

د . إAEDSRر . س

Neville Gafa, a close friend and associate of Keith Schembri, has hinted that Robert Abela has won the election to become Malta’s next Prime Minister.

Gafa posted a Facebook status stating ‘Continuity’ and confirmed with Lovin Malta that the signs are looking good for Abela.

 

Meanwhile, NET has published footage of Robert Abela’s supporters celebrating and chanting “Our Robert is the leader, Hallelujah”, a similar victory chant to the one that was used by supporters of Joseph Muscat.

