Justin Borg Pleads Not Guilty To Murdering Mother Of His Children, Court Appoints Psychiatrist To Evaluate Him

Justin Borg has pleaded not guilty to murdering Chantelle Chetcuti, the former partner and mother of his two children, outside a bar in Żabbar on Sunday night.

Borg, a 33-year-old from Safi, was this afternoon charged with murder, as well as the unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of cocaine and breaching the peace.

He had handed himself in to police covered in blood and with drugs on his person shortly after stabbing Chetcuti in the head. Chetcuti later succumbed to her injuries while receiving treatment in hospital.

Following a request by Borg’s lawyer Franco Debono, the court appointed a psychiatrist, Dr Anton Grech, to evaluate the accused. Debono said he wasn’t requesting bail at this stage.

Inspectors Kurt Zahra and Joanna Piscopo are prosecuting, while magistrate Charmaine Galea is presiding over the case.