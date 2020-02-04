د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Justin Borg Pleads Not Guilty To Murdering Mother Of His Children, Court Appoints Psychiatrist To Evaluate Him

By ,

1
Article Featured Image

Justin Borg has pleaded not guilty to murdering Chantelle Chetcuti, the former partner and mother of his two children, outside a bar in Żabbar on Sunday night.

Borg, a 33-year-old from Safi, was this afternoon charged with murder, as well as the unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of cocaine and breaching the peace.

He had handed himself in to police covered in blood and with drugs on his person shortly after stabbing Chetcuti in the head. Chetcuti later succumbed to her injuries while receiving treatment in hospital.

Following a request by Borg’s lawyer Franco Debono, the court appointed a psychiatrist, Dr Anton Grech, to evaluate the accused. Debono said he wasn’t requesting bail at this stage.

Inspectors Kurt Zahra and Joanna Piscopo are prosecuting, while magistrate Charmaine Galea is presiding over the case.

READ NEXT: Hillman Reacts To 'Libellous' Statement After He Is Fired From Malta Gaming Authority

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK