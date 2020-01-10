Joseph Muscat Pledges To Campaign For A Big, Controversial Leap In Civil Liberties: ‘I Feel Indebted To Future Generations’
Joseph Muscat has pledged to campaign for controversial civil liberties when he steps down as Prime Minister, stating that he will be more free to speak his mind and explain his evolution of thought on civil liberties.
Without specifying what civil liberties he was referring to, he confirmed they are progressive, admitted they will be controversial and hinted they are related to women’s rights.
“Our society has big and delicate debates that it must carry out about civil liberties where every individual, every man and, above all, every woman, can take their decisions freely.”
“Looking forwards, without the weight of a position and a programme, I will be more free to say everything I believe and how my thoughts have evolved with regards civil liberties. Not everyone will see me in a good way when that time comes, but I feel indebted to future generations.”
“Where it is needed, I will stand shoulder to shoulder with them so that those rights which are currently only whispered silently in our society start getting debated too.”
Elsewhere, the outgoing Prime Minister also said he wants to get involved in a major sports project aimed at helping young Maltese athletes succeed overseas.
Muscat notably expressed his sympathy for Daphne Caruana Galizia’s family, stating that the journalist’s assassination had deeply saddened him.
“I never wanted to see a mother get murdered for saying what she felt, regardless of whether you agreed with her or not and regardless of how much she used to hurt people… and you know that I was often hurt by her pen. However, although her pen caused me difficult moments, it cannot start to compare to what her family went through.”
“I am greatly saddened at what happened, even though I paid the greatest political price for this case to be solved. I am pleased that this case was solved under my watch and that I didn’t act like predecessors who spoke a lot but solved nothing.”