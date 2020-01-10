Joseph Muscat Pledges To Campaign For A Big, Controversial Leap In Civil Liberties: ‘I Feel Indebted To Future Generations’

Joseph Muscat has pledged to campaign for controversial civil liberties when he steps down as Prime Minister, stating that he will be more free to speak his mind and explain his evolution of thought on civil liberties.

Without specifying what civil liberties he was referring to, he confirmed they are progressive, admitted they will be controversial and hinted they are related to women’s rights.

“Our society has big and delicate debates that it must carry out about civil liberties where every individual, every man and, above all, every woman, can take their decisions freely.”

“Looking forwards, without the weight of a position and a programme, I will be more free to say everything I believe and how my thoughts have evolved with regards civil liberties. Not everyone will see me in a good way when that time comes, but I feel indebted to future generations.”