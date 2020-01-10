د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Gas Cylinder Which Exploded In Attard Last Night Had Been Inspected The Previous Day, Neighbour Says

Author profile image

By

1
Article Featured Image

The gas cylinder that exploded in Attard last night had been inspected by Liquigas a day earlier, according to a neighbour.

Sue Caruana, a resident of Triq Żnuber, uploaded photos onto her Facebook page of the damage left by the gas cylinder.

“A brand new cylinder. Delivered Tuesday, checked and given ok on Wednesday, exploded late last night,” she said. “It had not been touched. Just sitting on the porch. These are our gas cylinders!!”

 

Sua Caruana then told Lovin Malta that the gas cylinder belonged to her Romanian neighbour, who had contacted  Liquigas the previous night after she noticed a gassy smell coming from the cylinder. She said that a Liquigas employee had come to inspect the cylinder and gave it the ‘ok’, but the cylinder exploded the following day.

Meanwhile, TVM journalist Brian Hansford uploaded a video which sheds some more light on the situation and the atmosphere following the explosion.

Contacted by Lovin Malta, a spokesperson for Liquigas said that they’re looking into the incident and will provide information at a later stage.

What do you make of this story? Let us know in the comments below

READ NEXT: Oh, Not Again: Malta Struck By Yet Another Widespread Blackout

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK