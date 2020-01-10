Gas Cylinder Which Exploded In Attard Last Night Had Been Inspected The Previous Day, Neighbour Says
The gas cylinder that exploded in Attard last night had been inspected by Liquigas a day earlier, according to a neighbour.
Sue Caruana, a resident of Triq Żnuber, uploaded photos onto her Facebook page of the damage left by the gas cylinder.
“A brand new cylinder. Delivered Tuesday, checked and given ok on Wednesday, exploded late last night,” she said. “It had not been touched. Just sitting on the porch. These are our gas cylinders!!”
Sua Caruana then told Lovin Malta that the gas cylinder belonged to her Romanian neighbour, who had contacted Liquigas the previous night after she noticed a gassy smell coming from the cylinder. She said that a Liquigas employee had come to inspect the cylinder and gave it the ‘ok’, but the cylinder exploded the following day.
Meanwhile, TVM journalist Brian Hansford uploaded a video which sheds some more light on the situation and the atmosphere following the explosion.
Contacted by Lovin Malta, a spokesperson for Liquigas said that they’re looking into the incident and will provide information at a later stage.