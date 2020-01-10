Gas Cylinder Which Exploded In Attard Last Night Had Been Inspected The Previous Day, Neighbour Says

The gas cylinder that exploded in Attard last night had been inspected by Liquigas a day earlier, according to a neighbour.

Sue Caruana, a resident of Triq Żnuber, uploaded photos onto her Facebook page of the damage left by the gas cylinder.

“A brand new cylinder. Delivered Tuesday, checked and given ok on Wednesday, exploded late last night,” she said. “It had not been touched. Just sitting on the porch. These are our gas cylinders!!”