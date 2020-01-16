EXCLUSIVE: PART TWO: Chris Cardona ‘Frameup’ Letter Shows How Yorgen Fenech Was Instructed To Play The Victim

Yorgen Fenech received instructions to tell police he was a victim in the case of the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia – and that he was being constantly harassed and blackmailed by alleged middleman Melvin Theuma. This emerges from a letter which Keith Schembri had allegedly sent Fenech through their mutual doctor Adrian Vella with instructions to pin the murder on former Economy Minister Chris Cardona. Fenech ended up handing this letter to the police himself. Vella said under interrogation that Schembri had handed it to him and instructed him to pass it on to Fenech. Schembri later denied in court that this was the case. Lovin Malta published the first part of the translated transcript of the letter earlier today and is now publishing the second part below. The letter is written in the first person and is meant to be read with Fenech’s voice.

Dr Adrian Vella

“We walked inside [a ranch in Ħaż-Żebbuġ where Fenech keeps his horses] to talk and he [Melvin Theuma] told me that he wants to record me to give himself some kind of guarantee. I told him that I don’t know about these things and that this wasn’t my world. I told him that we can do whatever’s necessary, just so long as he leaves me alone. We started meeting up at the ranch. He used to arrive in a black Vitz and always leave another person in the car behind him. He would switch on his recorder and give me a paper, he would keep a paper for himself and make me repeat what he wanted me to say. He would bring out a grey recorder and place it on the table. I obviously knew that he was recording me. This started taking place twice to three times a week. Once, for the recording to seem more credible, he wanted my children to be there with us. That touched a nerve and I started crying. I told him not to involve my family. And then I just up and took a holiday with my family.

Keith Schembri (left) with Melvin Theuma (right) at Castille

He kept calling me while I was on holiday; he told me that he’ll pick me up from the airport himself and that he’ll take a recording inside the car. After I returned from my holiday, more recordings were taken. He started telling me that he has an entire novel about me. And he started approaching me for [money], sometimes 20 times a month and sometimes twice a month. I estimate that I gave him over 450,000. The recordings took place so they could do their utmost to fleece as much money from me as possible. He started blackmailing me to allow him to operate another taxi at the Hilton and I had to allow him to do so. They blackmailed me so that I don’t appeal the direct order that was given to the Westin Casino, which cost my business millions of euros. Around a month ago, he stated blackmailing me to write him a cheque to lend him two million euros to make up for his own illegal money. I refused to do so.

Assassinated journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia (right)