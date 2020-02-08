Destiny Crowned X Factor Malta Winner

It’s official; Destiny Chukunyere is Malta’s second-ever X Factor winner!

Tonight’s Live Final was always going to be a close one, with weeks of challenges and eliminations whittling down the X Factor hopefuls to only four… but at the end, Destiny came out victorious.

She sang an original song, a duet with British singer and former X Factor UK contestant Amelia Lily, a version of Ira Losco’s ‘Fejn Staħbejtli’ and finally a cover of ‘He Lives in You‘ from The Lion King.

After Kyle Cutajar and girl group FAITH were eliminated, Destiny went up against Justine Shorfid and was crowned winner, meaning she will get to represent Malta at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.