Destiny Crowned X Factor Malta Winner
It’s official; Destiny Chukunyere is Malta’s second-ever X Factor winner!
Tonight’s Live Final was always going to be a close one, with weeks of challenges and eliminations whittling down the X Factor hopefuls to only four… but at the end, Destiny came out victorious.
She sang an original song, a duet with British singer and former X Factor UK contestant Amelia Lily, a version of Ira Losco’s ‘Fejn Staħbejtli’ and finally a cover of ‘He Lives in You‘ from The Lion King.
After Kyle Cutajar and girl group FAITH were eliminated, Destiny went up against Justine Shorfid and was crowned winner, meaning she will get to represent Malta at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.
A long-time favourite in the competition, Destiny became a household name all the way back in 2015 when she won the Junior Eurovision Song Contest. Later, she flew to the UK for Britain’s Got Talent, where she made it all the way to the final six.
After weeks of impressive renditions of everything from Aretha Franklin classics to Beyonce’ bangers, Destiny was finally able to clinch victory despite the very young and talented competition up on offer.
She already has a very long list of achievements under her belt, but this latest victory will make sure Destiny is forever a force to be reckoned with in Malta and beyond.