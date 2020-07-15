Confidence Vote In Adrian Delia Underway At PN Executive Council

Members of the Nationalist Party’s executive council are casting their votes in a confidence motion in PN leader Adrian Delia.

The council has been debating the PN leadership crisis all evening, with sources informing Lovin Malta that Delia had resisted attempts for a confidence vote. However, voting is now taking place, with results expected imminently.

Last week, the majority of PN MPs voted that they have no confidence in Delia, but Delia refused to resign, prompting the MPs to ask President George Vella to remove him as Opposition leader and appoint MP Therese Comodini Cachia in his stead.

However, the President handed him a lifeline after declaring he would not remove him from his constitutional role, arguing that the Constitution states that the Opposition leader must be the leader of the largest party in Opposition.