UPDATED: 21-Year-Old Man Found Alive As Search Still Underway For Another Person In Mellieħa’s Coral Lagoon

UPDATE: One of the men, a 21-year-old male, has reportedly been found alive. The search for the second, 29-year-old person continues.

A search was launched at about 4:30pm today for two men near l-Aħrax tal-Mellieħa’s Coral Lagoon.

The two young men from Bangladesh were swimming in the area of Mellieħa’s White Tower when they found themselves in some difficulty. While the 21-year-old did eventually manage to safely make his way back to land, the 29-year-old did not, and a search operation is still underway.

A number of police officers from the Mellieħa station, along with members of the CPD, an ambulance and medical team from Mater Dei and even an AFM helicopter and patrol boat are currently still on scene as the search continues.

Eight months ago, three people had found themselves in difficulty while swimming in the lagoon, which is also known as the Dragonara Cave.

By the time members of both the AFM and CPD arrived on scene, they discovered a 29-year-old Mexican clinging to the cliffside and a 24-year-old Colombian struggling to exit the water. Some time later, the body of their friend, a 25-year-old Colombian, was recovered from the sea.

Featured Image Photo: A screenshot from a video by The Maltese Drone

This is a developing story