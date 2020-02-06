د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

BREAKING: Robert Arrigo Resigns As PN Deputy Leader

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Robert Arrigo has resigned as the Nationalist Party’s deputy leader for party affairs in the wake of a political crisis that has engulfed the Opposition.

When contacted by Lovin Malta, Arrigo said “the parliamentary group isn’t functioning, nothing is functioning”.

He said he will stay on until the next General Council and fundraising marathon but there’s a timeline for his departure.

Arrigo’s resignation comes a day after a parliamentary group meeting during which 17 MPs urged Adrian Delia to reconsider his position as PN leader in the wake of a MaltaToday survey which found that he enjoys a trust rating of just 13.5%.

After the meeting, Delia told the press that he will lead the party into the next general election, prompting MPs Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia to publicly condemn his stance.

READ NEXT: Justin Borg Pleads Not Guilty To Murdering Mother Of His Children, Court Appoints Psychiatrist To Evaluate Him

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK