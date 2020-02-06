BREAKING: Robert Arrigo Resigns As PN Deputy Leader

Robert Arrigo has resigned as the Nationalist Party’s deputy leader for party affairs in the wake of a political crisis that has engulfed the Opposition.

When contacted by Lovin Malta, Arrigo said “the parliamentary group isn’t functioning, nothing is functioning”.

He said he will stay on until the next General Council and fundraising marathon but there’s a timeline for his departure.

Arrigo’s resignation comes a day after a parliamentary group meeting during which 17 MPs urged Adrian Delia to reconsider his position as PN leader in the wake of a MaltaToday survey which found that he enjoys a trust rating of just 13.5%.

After the meeting, Delia told the press that he will lead the party into the next general election, prompting MPs Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia to publicly condemn his stance.