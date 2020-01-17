BREAKING: Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar Has Resigned

He said Cutajar resigned so that he, as a new Prime Minister, can carry out the necessary reforms in the police force and thanked the outgoing Commissioner for his “honourable” decision.

Prime Minister Robert Abela announced Cutajar’s resignation at a press conference at Castille, along with new Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri.

Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar has resigned and has temporarily been replaced by Deputy Commissioner Carmelo Magri.

“The Maltese police obtained positive results in recent months and I thank them for it,” Abela said. “With regards the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, the police have arrested and charged four people, they worked professionally with FBI and Europol to give effective results and investigations are still ongoing.”

“In recent months and years, the police also served a lot of other cases of serious crime. All institutions require reform from time to time; thats a natural process. This is an opportunity to kickstart a reform in the police force with the aim of strengthening it.

He confirmed that Cabinet will discuss proposals for a new selection process for police commissioners next week.