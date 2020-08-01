BREAKING: PN Will Hold A Leadership Election This Summer

The Nationalist Party will head into a leadership election, following a vote at the PN General Council tonight.

PN councillors were asked to choose between a confirmation of Delia’s leadership, an option backed by Delia, and a leadership election, which was an option backed by Delia’s internal critics.

In the end, councillors opted for a leadership election, in which will come as a third blow for Delia in recent weeks, after he had lost two confidence votes at the PN parliamentary group and the PN executive.

839 councillors voted in favour of a leadership election, 659 voted to confirm Delia as leader and 11 votes were deemed invalid.

Delia has already said he intends to contest a leadership election if one is held, while Bernard Grech and Therese Comodini Cachia have also expressed interest.