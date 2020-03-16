د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

BREAKING: Malta To Close All Bars, Restaurants And Gyms From Tomorrow

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Malta will close all bars, restaurants, gyms, casinos, cinemas and bingo halls as of tomorrow, Prime Minister Robert Abela has announced.

Restaurants will still be able to provide deliveries to people’s homes..

The Prime Minister’s decision, intended to ensure as much social distancing as possible, comes shortly after Malta confirmed its first three locally transmitted cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

He said these new measures, recommended by the public health authorities, are intended to slow down the rate of new coronavirus cases and will hopefully prevent the government from imposing a total lockdown.

More to follow 

READ NEXT: Robert Abela Announces Tax Moratorium For Businesses Worst Hit By Coronavirus Crisis

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK