BREAKING: Malta Scraps Sale Of Citizenship Scheme, Replaces It With Residency Programme

Malta’s controversial IIP sale-of-citizenship scheme is no more, with the government set to terminate it as of September.

With the scheme fast approaching its 1,800 successful applicant cap, parliamentary secretary for citizenship Alex Muscat said the government has decided not to renew it but to launch a residency programme that can lead to citizenship instead.

Investors can apply for a residency programme that can lead to citizenship against a €600,000 fee, but they will have to live in Malta for three years before applying for citizenship. Those who invest €750,000 will be able to apply for citizenship after one year of residence.

They will also have to pay €50,000 for every dependent and purchase a property costing at least €700,000, up from the current €350,000, or rent one for at least €18,000 a year, up from the current €16,000. They will also have to provide an architect’s report stating that the property is indeed worth what it was bought or rent out for, an attempt to clamp down on abuse in the current system.

A €10,000 philanthropic donation to NGOs will be made mandatory, with applicants getting to choose their own NGOs, granted they are registered and regulated.

Before applying for citizenship, people will first have to pass through an eligibility assessment, involving due diligence and background verification reports.

Successful citizenship applicants will be capped at 400 a year and 1,500 for the entire scheme and their names will be published.

The current Individual Investor Programme Agency will close and be replaced by a new agency responsible for the administration of all paths leading up to Maltese citizenship.

Agents will be limited to a set of professions who are familiar with laws related to anti-money laundering and financing of terrorism, while a legal notice will be introduced to regulate them.