BREAKING: Malta Imposes Mandatory Quarantine On Everyone Who Travels To The Island

Malta has just imposed a mandatory quarantine period of 14 days for everyone who travels to the island from overseas, regardless from which country.

Everyone who is caught breaching this quarantine period will be subjected to a €1,000 fine. This fine will apply on a daily basis, meaning someone who is caught breaching it every single day of their quarantine period will be fined €14,000.

This includes tourists, who will be obliged to spend their quarantine period inside their accommodation.

Abela also announced that third country nationals who are caught breaching the quarantine period will also have their work permit revoked, which means they will be deported from Malta.

“We won’t play around with public health,” he said. “This is our responsibility as a government.”

The Prime Minister reiterated that the situation is under control and that all the 11 current COVID-19 coronavirus patients are in good health. However, he appealed for a sense of public responsibility, urging parents not to take their children to packed playgrounds.

“I know you can’t keep your children locked at home all day but let’s not keep them all in the same place or our decision to close down schools would be rendered pointless.”