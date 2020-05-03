BREAKING: Malta Imposes 95c Price Cap On Surgical Masks, €5 Cap On Face Shields

Malta has imposed a 95c price cap on surgical masks and a €5 cap on face shields, a day before their use becomes mandatory for people visiting stores and travelling on public transport.

The maximum prices are including VAT.

“We won’t tolerate abuse and exaggerated prices on disposable surgical masks or face shields,” Economy Minister Silvio Schembri said. “By virtue of a legal notice, as of tomorrow, face masks can’t be sold for more than 95c and face shields can’t be sold for more than €5. This is being done in the best interest of our citizens.”

Schembri urged anyone who spots price abuse to file a police report by calling 22944504 or 22944511 or by sending an email to pulizija@gov.mt. First-time offenders will be fined between €116 and €582 and fines can go up to €2,329 for repeat offenders.