Malta Closes Bars For A Month, Limits Public Gatherings To Six People

Malta has closed its bars for a month, from this Thursday until 1st December, as a restriction to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Snack bars and kiosks will be allowed to remain open, but they won’t be allowed to sell any type of alcoholic beverage and must close down between 11pm and 5am the following morning.

Public gatherings have also been reduced from ten to six people, effective from Thursday. Fines have also been increased from €100 to €200, but will be reduced to €100 if paid before being challenged and lost before the Commissioner for Justice.

These latest restrictions were announced in a statement by the Health Ministry to contain the spread of COVID-19, which has surged in Malta in recent days. There are currently 1,895 active cases, with 80 new cases confirmed today along with 63 new recoveries.

