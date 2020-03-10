د . إAEDSRر . س

BREAKING: Malta Bans Mass Outdoor Activities Involving More Than 2,000 People

Malta has just banned mass outdoor activities involving more than 2000 people and indoor activities involving more than 750 people as a precautionary measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

This means that the upcoming St Patrick’s Day celebration in St Julian’s will be cancelled, with the town’s local council confirming that it won’t issue any permits for the feast this year.

Prime Minister Robert Abela announced this measure at a press conference in Castille following a Cabinet meeting held a day after Malta suspended passenger flights and catamaran voyages to Italy due to the recent national lockdown imposed by the Italian Prime Minister. 

He confirmed today that the government has started making special arrangements for residents of Malta who were in Italy at the time of the travel suspension to return home, after which they will have to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Trade of merchandise, medicine and food products between Malta and Italy will continue but only a maximum of two people will be allowed on each truck boarding the catamaran and medical checks will be conducted on them.

“This is a fluid situation that’s developing from hour to hour and if we need to implement more measures to safeguard the health of the Maltese people, we will announce them at a later date,” he said, while reiterating that there is no cause for alarm.

“The Maltese people are synonymous with courage, and this amazing characteristic will help us overcome this challenge. I urge you to have courage, tranquility and peace of mind. A new day will dawn tomorrow, a normal day of school and work.”

