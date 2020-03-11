BREAKING: Malta Bans Flights To Four More European Countries And Imposes €1,000 Fine For Those Who Ignore Quarantine

Malta has banned flights to and from Germany, Switzerland, France and Spain with immediate effect a a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

“We are following developments very closely and it has become clear that the rate of transmission in those four countries has grown exponentially,” Prime Minsiter Robert Abela said. “We have therefore decided to stop flights to those four countries by sea and plane.”

Trade will not be impacted as a result of these measures and special arrangements will be made for residents of Malta to return home.

He said that Maltese people who return from those countries should be subjected to mandatory quarantine and that those who disobey will be subjected to a fine of €1,000. He said quarantine all be enforced with regular spot checks.