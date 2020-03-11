د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

BREAKING: Malta Bans Flights To Four More European Countries And Imposes €1,000 Fine For Those Who Ignore Quarantine

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Malta has banned flights to and from Germany, Switzerland, France and Spain with immediate effect a a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

“We are following developments very closely and it has become clear that the rate of transmission in those four countries has grown exponentially,” Prime Minsiter Robert Abela said. “We have therefore decided to stop flights to those four countries by sea and plane.”

Trade will not be impacted as a result of these measures and special arrangements will be made for residents of Malta to return home.

He said that Maltese people who return from those countries should be subjected to mandatory quarantine and that those who disobey will be subjected to a fine of €1,000. He said quarantine all be enforced with regular spot checks.

READ NEXT: BREAKING: Malta Bans Mass Outdoor Activities Involving More Than 2,000 People

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK