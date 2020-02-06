BREAKING: Louis Galea Calls For Adrian Delia To Be Replaced By New Leadership Team

Louis Galea, the former minister entrusted by Adrian Delia to spearhead an internal reform process, has now called on the man in charge to resign and make way for a new leadership team.

In a letter to Delia, Galea said that the urgent need for a new leadership team had been discussed during a meeting he had on 1st February with PN deputy leaders David Agius and Robert Arrigo and secretary general Clyde Puli.

He said they had reached an understanding that Delia would approach people to form part of a leadership team that would reflect the PN’s will to attract new blood and truly unite as a party.

“A team like that would have been the key that would have allowed the party to take the necessary decisions in as short amount of time and start the healing process,” he said. “In recent months, I have regularly warned both you and Clyde, face to face, through email and through WhatsApp, about the absolute urgent need to take steps for the party to get out of the crisis it is in. I told you that, with every passing day, things and issues would arise that would render a difficult situation even more complicated.”

“You know that I have worked patiently, prudently, diplomatically and respectfully. I consciously refused to make public comments about your own performance and this in the best interests of the party and the country, which urgently needs an effective Opposition to be formed as a credible option for the people.”

“Over the past few months, I encountered several occasions of resistance, ambivalence and dragging of feet with regards proposals for the parliamentary group and party to find their feet. The General Council had agreed to take decisions on the proposed changes to the party statute by the end of January.”

“No progress has been registered on the leadership team since last Saturday and, as expected, the survey published by MaltaToday makes the need for decisive action even more urgent.”

“I have therefore requested [PN President] Alex Perici Calascione to convene the Executive Council so as to take all the necessary steps to choose a new leadership team in as short a time as possible. In these circumstances, it is only a new team that can assure the party will adopt the necessary measures and proposals to reform and renew itself.”