BREAKING: Kristy Debono Resigns As PN General Council President

Kristy Debono has submitted her resignation as president of the Nationalist Party’s General Council.

“In light of recent circumstances, and after reflecting on everything my colleagues said during yesterday’s parliamentary group meeting, I am immediately resigning from my position,” Debono said in a letter to PN leader Adrian Delia and PN secretary general Clyde Puli.

“I am doing this to provide space to new people within the PN’s leadership position as soon as possible.”

“I would like to thank councillors for the trust they have shown in me and the work they have carried out in the General Council that I led in the past two years. I would like to assure you that I will step up my work in the party on a parliamentary and district level.”

Debono, an MP who has been one of Adrian Delia’s most vocal supporters throughout his leadership, said unity must reign within the PN if the party is to gain relevancy and be viewed as an alternative government.

Hers is the second high-profile resignation within the PN today, after Robert Arrigo announced he was stepping down as deputy leader for party affairs.

Their resignations come a day after a parliamentary group meeting during which 17 MPs urged Adrian Delia to reconsider his position as PN leader in the wake of a MaltaToday survey which found that he enjoys a trust rating of just 13.5%.