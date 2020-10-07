BREAKING: Joseph Muscat Says Abortion Should Be A Woman’s Choice

Abortion should be a woman’s choice, former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has argued.

“I’m personally not in favour of abortion but the more time passes, the more I realise that I cannot decide for women,” he said when interviewed on L-Erbgha Fost il-Gimgha. “I agree with a discussion shifting towards the right of women to choose. This isn’t a black or white issue for me, it’s an evolution of thought and perhaps I’ll think differently tomorrow.”

Muscat posited a situation where one of his 13-year-old daughters gets pregnant by mistake and tells him she doesn’t want the baby.

“Nowadays, If I want to respect her will, I must help her break the law,” he said. “I don’t think this is an issue that can be decided on the spot. If politicians think they can close the door on the debate, people are already talking about this.”