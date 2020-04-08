د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

BREAKING: Health Minister Calls Press Conference Amid Reports Of Malta’s First COVID-19 Death

Author profile image

By

5
Article Featured Image

Health Minister Chris Fearne will hold a press conference at 7:45pm this evening amid reports that a COVID-19 coronavirus patient has died, Lovin Malta is reliably informed.

The patient is believed to be an elderly Gozitan woman. It is unknown at this stage whether her death was due to COVID-19 or another complication.

Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci confirmed the case in her daily press briefing yesterday, stating that all the necessary precautionary measures have been taken to prevent an outbreak at the elderly home.

“Elderly homes have been taking precautions for a while and the fact that we’ve only had one case so far shows that the measures are working,” she said.

If her death is confirmed to be the result of COVID-19, it would be Malta’s first COVID-19 death since the pandemic hit the island last month. A total of 299 cases have been confirmed so far and five patients have officially recovered. 

READ NEXT: WATCH: Malta Confirms 6 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Now 299

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK