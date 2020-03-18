د . إAEDSRر . س

BREAKING: Eurovision Song Contest Officially Cancelled For The First Time In 64 Years

As Europe continues to battle the COVID-19 outbreak, the Eurovision Song Contest has now officially been cancelled.

The European Broadcasting Union made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon, saying they had “explored many alternative options to allow the Eurovision Song Contest to go ahead” but realised “it is impossible to continue with the live event as planned”.

The Eurovision Song Contest has been the continent’s largest and most popular contest of its kind for the last 64 years without interruption, but it looks like this year was just not meant to be.

“We are all heartbroken and know that the whole Eurovision family, across the world, will continue to provide love and support for each other at this difficult time,” the announcement finished.

This year, Malta was to be represented by 17-year-old Destiny Chukunyere, a beloved singer who had previously won the Junior Eurovision Song Contest.

2020’s Eurovision Song Contest was meant to be held in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, from the 12th to the 16th of May.

