BREAKING: Clyde Puli Resigns As PN Secretary General

Clyde Puli, one of the closest internal allies of Opposition leader Adrian Delia, has resigned as the PN’s secretary general.

In his resignation letter, Puli recounted how PN supporters had elected Delia as party leader in 2017 because they saw in him a hope that the party can renew itself without losing sight of its traditional values.

“Only a few politicians came forward to serve in the hour of need but the supporters, the majority of whom were disillusioned by the latest political developments, saw in you a new hope, a new person who could have retained the party’s values while moving us closer to the people who some members of our party had cut themselves off from.”

“Our supporters wanted to pollinate a tree that they believed was still essentially good. With 25 years of political experience behind me, I understood this message and humbly decided to serve under a new person who was ready to offer his life so as to give a new life to the party.”

Puli said he faced significant problems throughout his tenure as secretary general, not least of which was handling the significant debt and interest that the party had accumulated over the years.

“I had to think about repaying money for things that happened yesterday instead of thinking about how to improve the current and future situation, and this at a time when political operations have become more professional instead of amateur and voluntary as was the case in the past. Yesterday’s solutions aren’t relevant to today.”