BREAKING: Charmaine Gauci Ends Her COVID-19 Press Conferences

Superintendent of Public Health Prof. Charmaine Gauci has ended her regular press conferences about Malta’s COVID-19 situation.

For the first time in several weeks, Prof. Gauci held a physical, rather than a virtual, press conference, where she announced that the number of active cases had dropped to 51.

At the end of her press conference, Prof. Gauci announced that she was ending her regular press conferences, with information relayed to the coronavirus to be relayed to the public through other means. Thanking journalists and the general public, she said she was ending her regular press conferences in light of the fact that Malta is entering a “new phase” in its fight against the coronavirus as of Friday.

Prof. Gauci used to personally update the nation on the COVID-19 situation on a daily basis, with her press briefings drawing thousands of daily viewers. On 18th May, she started delivering press briefings three times a week instead.

As of Friday, Malta will allow all businesses to resume operations, with hygiene and social distancing measures implemented to curb the spread of the virus. Meanwhile, 75 people will be gather in public, up from the current six.

On 1st July, Malta will partially reopen its airport to 17 countries, as well as Sicily and Sardinia.