BREAKING: Bernard Grech Set To Win PN Leadership Election

Bernard Grech will become the Nationalist Party’s new leader after triumphing in tonight’s leadership election, initial projections have shown.

Grech beat the incumbent leader Adrian Delia in a vote among the party’s members that was called in the wake of a political crisis within the PN.

NET News has said Grech won by a “substantial” margin.

A political outsider, Grech based his campaign on the importance of unifying the fractured party to ensure that it provides a strong Opposition and that it can be viewed by people as an alternative government. He has repeatedly claimed that the Labour Party is worried at the prospects of him getting elected as PN leader.

More to follow 

