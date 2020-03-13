BREAKING: Three New Cases In Malta As Coronavirus Infections Reach 12

Another three confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in Malta has brought the total number of cases up to 12.

The latest cases are a 45-year-old Maltese man, a 40-year-old Italian man and a 30-year-old Maltese woman, Malta’s Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci has confirmed. All three of them had travelled abroad in recent days.

The 45-year-old Maltese man had travelled to Munich on 6th March, returned to Malta the following day and developed symptoms on 11th March. Gauci said that while he went to work after his return, he didn’t have “significant contact” with anyone besides three relatives who are all being kept under quarantine but who aren’t showing symptoms.

The 40-year-old Italian man, who lives and works in Malta, had travelled to Paris on 29th February and returned to Malta on 6th March. His work is online-based so he didn’t come in contact with any colleagues, while two people he did have contact with have been tested.

The 30-year-old Maltese woman is a healthcare worker who travelled to Brussels on 5th March, returned to Malta on 9th March, went to work the following day and developed symptoms a day later. Gauci said she had attended some social events in Malta and the authorities are currently tracing those she came in contact with.

On Wednesday morning, the eighth and ninth cases of the island’s coronavirus were confirmed to be a 29-year-old Belgian man who is resident of Malta and a 27-year-old Maltese woman who was recently in Berlin and Amsterdam.

Less than 24 hours later, Prime Minister Robert Abela, along with Health Minister Chris Fearne and Education Minister Owen Bonnici, announced that all of Malta’s educational institutions would close down for a week.

If you believe you are suffering from the coronavirus, follow the following guidelines:

Stay indoors and avoid contact with other people, as you would with the flu.

Do not go to Mater Dei, the emergency department, health centres, private clinics, or pharmacies. Stay home and call the public health authority’s helpline 111.

If you are returning from an affected country, do not break self-quarantine rules or you will be subject to a €1,000 fine.

You can call +356 21324086 for advice.

Avoid calling 112 unless it is a real emergency. That emergency line is crucial in saving lives in peril, and having it be flooded with calls on the coronavirus could have fatal consequences.