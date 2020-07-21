Melvin Theuma has been hospitalised after a suicide attempt, with sources and reports suggesting he is in critical condition.

An ambulance and several police cars convened outside Theuma’s house in Swieqi this evening and the road was closed off to traffic. Sources have informed Lovin Malta that Theuma has been taken to hospital.

Times of Malta reported that Theuma was found with his throat slit inside his bathroom. His lawyer reportedly raised the alarm after failing to establish contact with him. Police who were guarding his house then entered along with Theuma’s wife and found him on the floor, grievously injured.

Theuma is the middleman in the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and has been granted a presidential pardon on condition he reveals all he knows about the case.

He has implicated Yorgen Fenech as the mastermind behind the murder and has presented several recordings of his conversations with the businessman to the police.

This incident occurred a day before a crucial court sitting in the police’s case against Fenech in which the court is set to hear details about one of Theuma’s recordings which has gone missing from the court’s hard drive.

According to Fenech’s lawyers, this recording will prove that Theuma was lying when he said he only recorded Fenech and his business partner Johann Cremona.

The lawyers suggested this recording is related to an allegation that Theuma had paid €30,000 to then police commissioner Lawrence Cutajar to secure a pardon for himself.

At a press conference today, Prime Minister Robert Abela said he expects the legal procedures to be as serious and transparent as possible with regards this missing recording.

